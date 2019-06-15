by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 15, 2019 5:13 PM
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's daughters North West and Penelope Disick had the sweetest birthday celebration on Saturday. Literally the sweetest.
Per tradition, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars threw their girls a double party, and this year's theme was the popular Hasbro board game Candy Land. North turned 6 on Saturday and Penelope turns 7 next month.
Their birthday party was held at one of the family's large backyards and featured a rainbow board game path. And there was so much candy. So much candy that the Kardashians could have given Willy Wonka a run for his money.
There were colorful wrapped gum ball-shaped balloons and other candy decor such as giant gummy bears, toadstools and lollipops, a candy-themed bounce house and tables full of candy, including a giant candy bar with pieces of candy spelling out the words "Happy B-Day Penelope and North." It also had two matching white frosted cakes covered in rainbow candy buttons.
Guests also enjoyed frozen treats from a Mister Softee soft-serve ice cream truck.
Kim and Kourtney posted a slew of videos from the party, including a sweet clip of their mom Kris Jenner carrying Kim and husband Kanye West's third child, daughter Chicago West, 1.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
make yourselves welcome.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
...to Candy Land!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager holds North's 1-year-old sister.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
As the Kardashians proudly present...a very sweet lunch.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Pieces of candy spell out "Happy B-Day Penelope and North."
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Bouncing here and there and everywhere...
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
A lollypop...chandelier?
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
So many candy buttons!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
..."sprinkle it with dew..."
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Guests enjoy frozen treats from a Mister Softee soft-serve ice cream truck.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Fancy some candy?
Last year, North and Penelope celebrated at a joint unicorn-themed birthday party. In 2017, they had a joint Moana-themed bash and in 2016, they celebrated at a mermaid-themed birthday party.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
