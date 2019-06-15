Jessie J opened up more about her relationship with actor Channing Tatum in a new interview, during which she gushed about his "lovely" daughter, Everly.

Speaking to the London Times in an interview posted on Saturday, the 31-year-old British singer also opened up about her desire to have children of her own, amid her open battle with a condition that could cause infertility.

Jessie and Channing, 39, first sparked romance rumors last October, just before Jenna Dewan, Everly's mother and his then-estranged wife, filed for divorce. He then seemingly confirmed his and Jessie's relationship by gushing over her on Instagram. They have since been spotted out together several times. While Channing has not talked about Jessie to the press yet, she began to speak publicly about their romance earlier this month. However, she keeps some key things private; in her recent interview, she refused to say how the two met.

"Uh uh, no," she told the Times. "Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure. We've needed time to get to know each other. We've just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that's all I'm saying."