Happy birthday, North West!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's first daughter and eldest of their four children turned 6 on Saturday and received sweet birthday tributes from her mom and other family members.

Kim posted on Instagram a slideshow of throwback photos of her and her little girl, including a pic of them sitting together at a restaurant, sharing a kiss while standing in shallow water on the beach, and cuddling on a swing.

"Happy Birthday my sweet girl!" she wrote. "The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!"