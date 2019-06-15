by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 15, 2019 11:12 AM
Happy birthday, North West!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's first daughter and eldest of their four children turned 6 on Saturday and received sweet birthday tributes from her mom and other family members.
Kim posted on Instagram a slideshow of throwback photos of her and her little girl, including a pic of them sitting together at a restaurant, sharing a kiss while standing in shallow water on the beach, and cuddling on a swing.
"Happy Birthday my sweet girl!" she wrote. "The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!"
"Happy birthday lil sassy northie!! We love you!" commented Kimora Lee Simmons.
"Happy birthday North! ♥️" commented Kim's longtime friend and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.
"Awww HBD little Northie!" wrote family friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin.
Grandma Kris Jenner also shared on Instagram a slew of pics of North, including a couple showing both of them together, one of the little girl rocking a shimmering green outfit and sunglasses, a few pics of her with her cousin Penelope Disick, who will turn 7 next month.
"Happy Birthday to my little Angel Northie!!!!" Kris wrote. "What a bright light you are and such a blessing to our family!! Your magic and sunshine lights up every room and I adore how creative and smart you are. You are so kind and loving to everyone you know and have a beautiful heart and soul...I love you so much precious North and it is a pleasure and a privilege to be your Grandmother. I love you ❤️ Lovey xo #HappyBirthdayNorth."
