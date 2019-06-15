by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 15, 2019 11:10 AM
Khloe Kardashian could not be prouder of her ex-husband Lamar Odom over the success of his new book.
The former NBA star's memoir, Darkness to Light, recently reached No. 6 on the New York Times' bestsellers list of Sports and Fitness books. Lamar shared on his Instagram page on Friday a post about the achievement, thanking his kids, his fans, his friends, the rest of his family, his co-author, his publicist, his publishing team and yes, Khloe.
"Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining," the reality star commented.
Lamar's memoir includes details about his marriage to Khloe and his past drug addiction.
"It took a lot of courage for me to get so raw and candid with you all but I wanted you guys to get MY true story!" he wrote on Instagram.
Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian, who had shaded Lamar last year after he poked fun at her dating history during a TV interview, liked the athlete's post.
Khloe had filed for divorce from the former NBA player and longtime Los Angeles Laker in 2013 after four years of marriage.
In 2015, she withdrew her petition last year after Lamar suffered a drug overdose and she aided him in his recovery. Khloe filed for divorce again in 2016. It was finalized in December of that year, after the reality star began dating Tristan Thompson, her now-ex and father of daughter True Thompson.
Getty Images
In January 2017, a month after their divorce was finalized, Lamar said on an episode of The Doctors that he wants Khloe back. But a year and a half later, he changed his tune.
When asked on The Wendy Williams Show, "If she came back into your life right now," he cut the question off with an unwavering "no," adding, "I say that with no offense to her—that would be the best for both of us you, know what I'm saying? We have to keep our distance."
