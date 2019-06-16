There is perhaps no one more creeped out by the main character of You than his portrayer, Penn Badgley.

Badgley, previously best known for being Gossip Girl, has spoken out many, many times about the character in the formerly Lifetime, now Netflix series, particularly in response to fans inevitably lusting after him. He's smart, he's cute, he's charming, the only real problem is that he's a murderous stalker. And also, less importantly, kinda bad in bed, from what we've seen.

In honor of Badgley's MTV Movie & TV Award nomination for Best Villain, we're reminiscing about all the times he's slammed his own character and delighted us all in the process.