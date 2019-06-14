Selma Blair Shaves Her Head With the Help of Her 7-Year-Old Son

Selma Blair enlisted the help of one tiny hair stylist to achieve a new summer 'do.

The actress took to Instagram on Friday with a photo of her son, 7-year-old Arthur Saint Bleick, shaving her head with a pair of clippers. "Back to my roots," Selma captioned the artistic snapshot.

Selma famously rocked a brunette pixie cut in the early aughts, but favored longer locks in recent years. Following the news that the 46-year-old had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in Oct. 2018, she revealed that she transitioned to a sleek bob because she could no longer lift her arms to brush her hair.

Since going public with her diagnosis, Selma hasn't shied away from documenting the highs and lows of life with a chronic disease. Never far from her side is her pride and joy, who she co-parents with ex Jason Bleick. In fact, Selma and Arthur attended the Race to Eras MS Gala in May together.