Chris Brown and Ammika Harris Expecting First Child Together

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jun. 14, 2019 1:12 PM
Congratulations are in order for Chris Brown!
The rapper is expecting his second child with Ammika Harris, according to multiple reports. Their current relationship status is unclear, but outlets are reporting that they are no longer together.
Chris was last linked to the Instagram model Indya Marie.
Neither Chris or Ammika have addressed the pregnancy, but people believe that the rapper has been hinting at the happy news on Instagram for quite some time. On one of the model's Instagram posts from May, Chris commented, "BM Bad," with BM standing for baby mama.
Their baby will join half-sibling Royalty, whose mother is Nia Guzman. According to the star, he finds that being a father is "very humbling."
While the star is likely overjoyed about becoming a father for the second time, he is once again embroiled in drama involving his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran and her boyfriend Victor Cruz.
He took to Instagram on Thursday to express anger over allegedly being hacked by people on Instagram. He claims that these were the people who made insulting comments on Tran's Instagram, not him.
If that's the case, it's good to hear that Karrueche and Chris are both moving on with their lives!
