There are three constants in life: death, taxes and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couples having copious amounts of drama.

In the Sunday, June 16 episode of the hit TLC reality show, the couples had just that, copious amounts of drama. The most dramatic couple? That goes to Colt and Larissa. The couple fought about money earlier in the episode, but then things took a turn. Larissa was arrested for the second time. Not footage of the fight or arrest was shown, but Colt told cameras his version of the events.

It all started when the two were home alone. Colt's mom Debbie was away "on holiday." Colt said he thought they were going to have a good day reconnecting, but the fighting just continued, "and I think her fuse just blew up."