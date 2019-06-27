Back in 2015, KUWTK's season 11 premiere saw Khloe shooting a Complex magazine cover. It was her first "sexy" photo shoot, according to Kim, though anyone who remembers watching that scene knows it's literally impossible to tell.

"Like, in my life I've never seen such a hotter bod," Kanye West's wife continues, giving Khlo's athlete-chic look a once-over or two before complimenting it piece by piece.

"Your hair looks to die. Your makeup looks to die. Clothes are to die. This is like your best shoot ever," Kim finishes. And that doesn't even account for the smize, hip pop, pout-y lip and general charisma True Thompson's mom brings to set. Pre-motherhood, though!

Watch it all come to life in the video above! And relive many more epic Khloe moments where this one came from.