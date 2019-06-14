Jennifer Lopez wants a religious wedding when she marries Alex Rodriguez, in what will mark her fourth walk down the aisle.

The 49-year-old pop singer and actress made her comments in a behind-the-scenes video for her current It's My Party tour, posted on her YouTube page on Thursday. Three months ago, she and A-Rod got engaged after more than two years of dating.

When asked when she is getting married, J.Lo said, "Soon. Soon. Not soon-soon, but next year."

"I'd like a big wedding and I'd like to get married in a church this time," she continued. "I've never been married in a church and I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those. But I was married to Marc for 10 years, with the kids."