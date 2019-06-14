EXCLUSIVE!

It's Elizabeth's Baby Shower on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and Andrei Can Be Mad If He Wants To

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jun. 14, 2019 9:00 AM

One thing 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? viewers can always count on is conflict between Andrei and Elizabeth's family. With a baby on the way, it doesn't look like that's going to change anytime soon.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, it's Elizabeth's baby shower, hosted by her family, and Andrei is upset because Jenn is there.

"I'm upset. Elizabeth's family doesn't listen to me. I think Rebecca did the wrong thing by inviting Jenn at the party. She just needs to avoid me as much as possible," Andrei says in the exclusive clip.

90 Day Fiance Stars Russ & Paola Talk Baby Axel

In a confessional, Jenn says it's obvious Andrei didn't want her there, but "there was no chance that I would never not attend my sister's baby shower ever. Hell no. Even if I was mad at her, even if she was mad at me, I would still be there. Period."

Rebecca, Elizabeth's sister who planned the baby shower, wasn't going to deal with the drama.

"Rebecca. Not so fair," Andrei says.

"Look, you know what? I am always the calm one and I don't want to get in the middle of you guys' bulls—t, which I think is bulls—t. You guys just need to make up and get over your differences," Rebecca says.

But it doesn't stop there. Click play on the video above.

Elizabeth and Andrei welcomed a daughter, Eleanor Louise.

"We are so blessed to finally meet our baby girl, Eleanor Louise!" the proud parents said in a statement. "We welcomed her on January 23rd at 6:13 a.m., weighing in at 6-lbs. 11-oz. This is such joyful and amazing moment for us. We have never felt this rewarded in our lives and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three. Thank you so much to our fans for their continued support and love during our journey."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

