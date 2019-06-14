by Lauren Piester | Fri., Jun. 14, 2019 10:00 AM
Do you hate rats and also the idea of allowing one to walk across sensitive areas of your body?
Well, please join us (and everyone in the theater) in being shocked by an upcoming act on America's Got Talent by acrobat Melissa Arleth, which you can get a preview of in our exclusive first look above.
What's happening here? We couldn't really tell you, except to guess that Arleth's talent is to form a human obstacle course for her rat to walk. She does the splits upside down, forming a bridge with her legs, and then the rat walks across that bridge.
You couldn't pay us to do this unless maybe you were straight up paying us a million dollars. We certainly wouldn't do it just for the faint possibility of a million dollars, probably, so props to Arleth, who goes by "Cirque du Sewer" on Instagram.
To quote Gabrielle Union, who appears to be talking to the rat, "Oh no, no no...no no..."
We'll all have to wait until Tuesday's episode to see the full act, but something tells us this one will not be getting any golden buzzers, even just based on the looks on the judges' faces.
Strangely though, we are looking forward to seeing the rest of this wild performance. Who knows what else that rat will do?!
Julianne Hough and host Terry Crews still haven't used their golden buzzers, but there are plenty more auditions to come this season. Hopefully just not with rats.
America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
