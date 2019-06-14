Do you hate rats and also the idea of allowing one to walk across sensitive areas of your body?

Well, please join us (and everyone in the theater) in being shocked by an upcoming act on America's Got Talent by acrobat Melissa Arleth, which you can get a preview of in our exclusive first look above.

What's happening here? We couldn't really tell you, except to guess that Arleth's talent is to form a human obstacle course for her rat to walk. She does the splits upside down, forming a bridge with her legs, and then the rat walks across that bridge.

You couldn't pay us to do this unless maybe you were straight up paying us a million dollars. We certainly wouldn't do it just for the faint possibility of a million dollars, probably, so props to Arleth, who goes by "Cirque du Sewer" on Instagram.