Who Won Project Runway Season 17?

Bravo
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 8:03 PM
Bravo
Well, all we have to say is that the Project Runway judges made the right decision.
Sebastian Grey was just named the winner of season 17 of the reality competition in its first year back on Bravo, beating Hester Sunshine and Garo Sparo for that title after the three finalists showed their final collections.
Garo, with unfinished zippers and ill-fitting clothes (and after he got rid of the one dress the judges had really liked), wasn't even a part of the conversation in the end, and it didn't really sound like Hester had a chance, as the judges had critiques for her, but almost nothing to say about Sebastian's polished lineup.
Hester, however, will be fine, as she found herself a new fan in guest judge Diane Von Furstenberg, who said that if Hester didn't win, she could have a job with her. The judges seemed to agree that Hester could really use some mentorship, but she's very talented, which is true.
The episode ended with Christian Siriano teasing that a new crop of designers are on the way, with the new season airing this fall!
Project Runway airs on Bravo.
E! and Bravo are both part of the NBC Universal family.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?