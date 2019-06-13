Baby Phat Makes a Major Comeback With Nostalgic Collection at Forever 21

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 7:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's going to be a "hot girl summer," y'all!

The iconic women's street-wear brand Baby Phat is back and better than ever. So pull out your Nike Cortez shoes and get your gold hoops on, because Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner launched a summer capsule collection with Forever 21. The 44-year-old fashion designer shared the exciting return of her brand, which first released in 1999, with E! News.

"Welcome to the world of Baby Phat... 2.0 reloaded," she told us during the campaign photo shoot. "I think that there are lots of die-hard Baby Phat fans." Yes, there most certainly are.

One of her most famous fans? Kim Kardashian. She explained the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star "loves the bike shorts and she likes the nostalgic baby tee."

"Just the other day, [Kim] was like, 'North [West] this is the lady that made your cat t-shirt,'" the brunette beauty shared. "People are still wearing the pieces from back when."

Watch

Kimora Lee Simmons' 16-Year-Old Daughter Accepted Into Harvard

Keeping things modern but also old-school, the 44-year-old model blended iconic pieces with new ones. She also enlisted both of her teenage daughters to help with re-launch.

Baby Phat x Forever 21 Capsule Collection, Kimora Lee Simmons, Fashion

Baby Phat / Forever 21

In fact, Ming Lee, 19, and Aoki Lee,16, star in the Baby Phat x Forever 21 campaign. Moreover, Diddy's twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James Combs, are also featured.

"I like working with my mom," the 19-year-old beauty shared. "I'll say something and she'll come back and be like, 'I think we should put this one instead.' And usually, it's better. So it's better to listen to my mom."

As for the 16-year-old, she admits she's gained so much knowledge from her entrepreneur mamma. "I've definitely learned from her how to use your talents wherever you are, show what you have, show what you can do."

While Kimora has taught her daughters the tricks of the trade, she confessed they've warned her about certain fashion and beauty choices. "I've learned from my kids I can't go outside the house without that stupid topknot on my head, 'cause it looks really messy and a high ponytail is always better," she said. Chiming in, Ming Lee adds, "[And] to wear a thong with leggings. I taught you that."

Baby Phat's first collection is available on Forever21.com. But before you shop the iconic cat tees, tube tops and more, watch our interview with the woman behind the brand above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kimora Lee Simmons , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , Kim Kardashian , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kimora Lee Simmons Is Bringing Baby Phat Back & Kim K. West Is Excited

ESC: Issa Rae

Issa Rae's Best Looks

Kacey Musgraves, Oscars 2019

Kacey Musgraves' Best Looks

Reba McEntire, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Reba McEntire's Best Looks

Mandy Moore, Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Mandy Moore's Best Looks

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin's Best Looks

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.