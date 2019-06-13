Instagram/Prince Williams/Wireimage
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 4:39 PM
Instagram/Prince Williams/Wireimage
Chris Brown isn't impressed with his ex-girlfriend's man.
As pop culture fans know, Karrueche Tran has been living her best life with longtime boyfriend Victor Cruz. Whether enjoying romantic getaways or walking red carpets together, the duo often turns heads for nothing but good reasons.
But after Victor posted a shot with Karrueche on social media, Chris couldn't help but share some no filter comments.
"No shade boo, BUT PLEASE STYLE HIM. He look like he shopping of the manikin and trying to bargain with the sales manager," Chris wrote in now deleted comments. "Retired wrestler spanks. IM F—KING AROUND….good bless."
He added, "No shade. Just minor."
While the comments have been deleted, the wild Internet including The Shade Room was quick to capture the comments.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Republic Records
And for those expecting a response from Victor or Karrueche, you better keep waiting. The former NFL player and his leading lady appear to be in Florence, Italy enjoying the sights and sounds of the famous city.
As for Chris, he took to Instagram Stories Thursday afternoon and shared a cryptic message to his loyal following.
"A person that really care bout you gone show it…even on bad terms," he wrote. Hmmmm.
Ultimately, Victor and Karrueche appear to remain crazy about each other. Need proof? Just ask the couple themselves.
"We like each other. We just mesh very well. We get along, we have fun. Whether it's just us two or friends," Karrueche once shared with Bossip. "It's easy breezy and it's really refreshing, and I'm just enjoying it."
Victor added to Us Weekly, "I think she's just so genuine, she's so herself, I love that about her. She helps me keep comfortable, she helps me be myself around her, and everything we do is an adventure. Every time we step out of the house, it feels like an adventure, and we enjoy ourselves."
As a wise one once said, living well is the best revenge.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?