This is the true story...of seven strangers...picked to live in a house, work together, and have their lives taped. Find out what happens...when people stop being polite...and start getting real.

It's been 27 years since a handful of young unknowns first uttered those unforgettable words as MTV essentially kickstarted the genre of reality television with the debut of The Real World. And since 1992, there have been a whopping 32 seasons that have aired on the cable network, with the last, Real World Seattle: Bad Blood, airing in 2017.

And for a minute there, it seemed like the iconic series, which gave rise to spin-offs like Road Rules and The Challenge, was a thing of the past.

But with the June 13 debut of The Real World: Atlanta, airing not on MTV but on Facebook Watch, the franchise has been given a new lease on life. And while the jury's still out on whether the seven newbies chosen to help revive the show can hold a candle to their predecessors, the show's return got us thinking about our favorite roommates from yesteryear.