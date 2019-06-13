Taylor Swift Drops New Song "You Need to Calm Down": Listen!

We are NOT calm!

Taylor Swift has dropped her new single, "You Need to Calm Down." At the stroke of midnight, T.Swift's new song, off of her upcoming seventh studio album, Lover, was released. It appears that the song is Tay's way of calling out people who discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community.

In the catchy song she sings, "You need to calm down / you're being too loud / and I am just like ooh ooh / you need to just stop / like can you just not step on our gowns?"

Just hours earlier, the music superstar had announced the title of her new single AND revealed the album name during an Instagram Live session.

Additionally, as if that wasn't exciting enough, Swift also shared Lover's release date: Aug. 23! The 29-year-old star, who loves the number 13, noted to her fans on Instagram Live that the album will be dropping in August, which is the eighth month of the year. So, eight plus the numbers two and three (for 23), all add up to the lucky number 13!