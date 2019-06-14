It's all peace, love and harmony between the women of The Real Housewives of Potomac, right? Think again.

E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at RHOP's midseason trailer and the drama is just getting started for Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard. In the trailer below, the women head out on a group trip—you know things always get messy then—and deal with a number of issues, from Karen and Gizelle's crumbling attempt at friendship to Michael Darby's allegations.

"Gizelle being messy is a train that always arrives on time," Karen says.