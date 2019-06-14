EXCLUSIVE!

It's Gizelle vs. Karen in The Real Housewives of Potomac Dramatic Midseason Trailer

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jun. 14, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Real Housewives of Potomac

Bravo

It's all peace, love and harmony between the women of The Real Housewives of Potomac, right? Think again.

E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at RHOP's midseason trailer and the drama is just getting started for Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard. In the trailer below, the women head out on a group trip—you know things always get messy then—and deal with a number of issues, from Karen and Gizelle's crumbling attempt at friendship to Michael Darby's allegations.

"Gizelle being messy is a train that always arrives on time," Karen says.

Watch

Real Housewives Congratulate Andy Cohen on Baby Boy

"Old Gizelle? She back. So, guess what, f—k Karen too," Gizelle says.

The two eventually get in each other's faces and Gizelle calls for security! So much for that attempt at friendship.

Expect more Robyn and Juan drama, because of course, and Candiace and her mother Dorothy and husband Chris. Hey, drama permeates. Of course Ashley and Michael are a hot topic of conversation, with the ladies continuing to talk about Michael's alleged comments about a man  and the assault allegations.

"It's you in the hot seat right now, handle your business, lady," Gizelle says.

"You are so f—king sideways," Ashley screams. "Don't you dare put your finger in my face!"

It's on.

If drama's not your thing, it sure looks like there's plenty of fun, especially on the group trip. Click play on the video above to see the full trailer.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Real Housewives , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Veronica Mars

This New Veronica Mars Trailer Has So Many Gasp-Worthy Moments

MTV Movie & TV Awards Villain

Vote for Your Favorite Villain From Thanos in Avengers: Endgame to Joe on You Before the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Project Runway

Who Won Project Runway Season 17?

Euphoria, Zendaya

HBO's Euphoria Had to Cut So Many Penises Out of a Scene

The Real World Returns, Feature

The Real World Returns: Where Are Your All Your Favorite Roommates Now?

Real World, Then and Now, Johnny Bananas, John Devenanzio

Where Are Your Favorite Real World Stars Now

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.