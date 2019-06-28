by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 6:00 AM
Is it hot in here, or just Khloe Kardashian?
If the correct answer (the latter, ahem) isn't obvious already, it will be after taking a scroll through the reality star's fiercest fashion moments from the last couple of years. And since Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian's third season is rapidly approaching—it premieres July 7, so mark those calendars!—now feels like the perfect time to pay homage to not only her elevated sense of style, but also the inspiring attitude that shines through in her photos and feels like proof she's the lifestyle guru we've all been waiting for.
Whether she's serving looks on the red carpet, at a Hollywood event, on vacation or just because, True Thompson's mom knows how to bring the heat on- and off-camera, which leads us to believe she'll be bringing it back to the gym too.
Plus, even more exciting than the fabulous best looks retrospective below is the fact that, come next week, audiences can expect to see Khloe sharing her uplifting energy, dynamism and general lust for life with Revenge Body's new roster of participants as well as everyone else at home.
Take our word for it though, you don't want to miss this best looks retrospective. Keep scrolling for a whole lot more of Khloe!
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe is radiant in this elegant, royal blue ensemble! "Revenge Body Season 3 Press Day," she captioned the IG photo series.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The Revenge Body star looks like an ad for paradise vacations, luxury bikinis or both in this glam shot from October 2018.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The mind-blowing beachwear pics just keep on coming!
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe chills out on a beach lounge chair wearing an electric-pink bikini and a wide-rimmed sunhat.
KoKo's Bali vibe gets a sweet little addition.
Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Khloe's rocks the sophisticated look in a sleek black romper and thigh-highs, but it's the smile on her face (shout out to you, baby True!) that really completes this ensemble.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Khloe's killing it in all-black at U.K. fashion brand PrettyLittleThing's office launch party in February 2019.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
OK, Khlo! Khloe looks red-hot in a sultry one-piece while making eyes at the camera.
Hollywood To You / BACKGRID
Khloe channels her inner '70s vixen in a gold wrap dress by Madiyah Al Sharqi for Diana Ross' star-studded 75th birthday party in Hollywood. The hot mom completed her retro look with big hair, clearly inspired by Miss Ross herself.
Elite Images / BACKGRID
The Kardashian shows off a little baby bump beauty in this all-nude ensemble.
Denise Truscello/WireImage
The blonde bombshell took inspiration from Barbie with a tight-fitting pink dress and blond, wavy hair.
Khloe steps out for a meeting in this cozy tan coat paired with tan heels and a white tee.
Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Khloe rocks this ultra edgy look with attitude.
Michael Bezjian/WireImage
Bright orange is a hard color to pull off, but Khloe looks stunning in this curve-hugging House of CB dress!
Denise Truscello / WireImage
Khloe appears at besties Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq's 33rd birthday party at the 1OAK nightclub in Las Vegas.
Thumbs42/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
The reality star attends a 2016 Grammys after party at the Nice Guy Nightclub.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Khloe struts her stuff in this body-hugging red dress that does little to hide her cleavage. Werk, girl!
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Khloe looks beyond chic in this curve-hugging teal dress and tan coat.
Wowzers! Khloe rings in New Year's Eve 2016 in a bedazzled jumpsuit that shows off her ample cleavage.
FAMEFLYNET/AKM-GSI
Khloe attends beau James Harden's birthday party in a scene-stealing white gown with thigh-high slits.
Michael Stewart/GC Images
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported a sex look while meeting fans and signing copies of her new book, Strong Looks Better Naked.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Calvin Klein
The E! star is smokin' hot in a plunging white dress with a center slit at Opening Ceremony and Calvin Klein's #mycalvins Denim Series launch event in Los Angeles.
AdMedia / Splash News
The reality star sizzles at ex French Montana's birthday celebration in this sweeping navy confection with provocative thigh-high slits.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Khloé turns heads at the Beverly Hills launch of HPNOTIQ Sparkle in a curve-hugging black dress, which she pairs with tousled long locks and mauve lips.
David M. Benett/Getty Images for Hairfinity
The star wows in a structured black mini-dress while attending the Hairfinity UK Launch in London with big sis Kim Kardashian.
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Khloé goes for casual chic in torn denim, a camel-colored jacket and matching pumps.
SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
Kardashian is all smiles after touching down at LAX in a neutral topper, long blazer, distressed black denim and peep-toe booties.
DEBY/AKM-GSI
Wowzah! The E! star takes to the streets of West Hollywood in a wine-hued wrap-dress and black leather sandals.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Kardashian poses with her mama in a cute striped crop top and midi combo.
Clint Brewer/Splash News
The star showcases her enviable curves in an all-black ensemble featuring trousers, a fitted blouse and black statement sandals.
Courtesy: Foxwoods Resort & Casino
Khloé shows off her sexy curves while posing with Scott Disick at the Foxwoods Resort Casino.
WCP/4CRNS/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Khloé and her sis Kourtney Kardashian turn heads in chic, colorful outfits as they make their way to Toast in Beverly Hills.
AKM-GSI
The stylish beauty grabs lunch with Scott Disick in white jeans with major cutouts.
RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP/Getty Images
The E! star is flawless in this sexy metallic dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline for the MTV Africa Awards.
Jeffery Duran / Splash News
Khloé touches down at JFK airport in a fitted white ensemble that shows off all her fabulous curves.
TGB / Splash News
The youngest Kardashian sister arrives at Costes in Paris looking like a million bucks in a form-fitting black dress.
Abaca/AKM-GSI
The stunner is all smiles as she poses in flattering curve-hugging frock while out and about in Paris.
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
Khloé takes this simple black dress to the next level with a sexy thigh-high slit and lace-up heels.
AKM-GSI
The stunner gets cheeky in an sheer white top with a "parental advisory" graphic and fitted jeans.
Christopher Peterson/Splash News
The Armenian beauty poses between her two older sisters at the Dash opening in Miami, wearing a black dress with a sexy plunging neckline.
Manuel Munoz/PacificCoastNews
The reality star coordinates with sis Kim Kardashian in a beige jumpsuit and cream pointy-toe pumps.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The youngest Kardashian sister flaunts her trim bod in a sexy A.L.C. mini and cap-toe heels at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment event in Beverly Hills.
SAV/FilmMagic
Khloé arrives at BBC Radio 1 in London in an all-black ensemble featuring hot leather pants, a blouse with sheer panels, a funky cropped coat and suede pumps.
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
The reality star arrives at the Kardashian Kollection cocktail party in Sydney, Australia looking fab in floral!
Splash News
Khloé dons an all-black ensemble as she continues to promote her new clothing line around the world.
Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looks great in a curve-hugging outfit with sheer sleeves.
Terry Richarson/The Kardashian Kollection for Lipsy
Khloé shows off her sexy side in this spread for her new clothing line.
SAV/FilmMagic
The star arrives in London in a casual chic outfit, wearing aviators, a fitted coat and a bold gold necklace.
