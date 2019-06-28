Is it hot in here, or just Khloe Kardashian?

If the correct answer (the latter, ahem) isn't obvious already, it will be after taking a scroll through the reality star's fiercest fashion moments from the last couple of years. And since Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian's third season is rapidly approaching—it premieres July 7, so mark those calendars!—now feels like the perfect time to pay homage to not only her elevated sense of style, but also the inspiring attitude that shines through in her photos and feels like proof she's the lifestyle guru we've all been waiting for.

Whether she's serving looks on the red carpet, at a Hollywood event, on vacation or just because, True Thompson's mom knows how to bring the heat on- and off-camera, which leads us to believe she'll be bringing it back to the gym too.