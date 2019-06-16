There's no place like paradise for this Bachelor Nation couple!

One summer after Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson got engaged on ABC's Bachelor in Paradise, the couple returned to Mexico for a special wedding ceremony.

People reports the couple got married at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. "We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives together," the bride shared in a statement. "We will have each other's backs forever."

As for specifics about the guest list, vows and more, fans will just have to tune in later this summer once the show comes back. However, it has been reported that none other than host Chris Harrison officiated, and castmates Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Becca Tilley and Ben Higgins were there for the festivities.

Perhaps the televised wedding shouldn't come as a major surprise to fans. Last fall, E! News chatted with the newly engaged duo who were open about documenting their big day for America.