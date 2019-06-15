This Weekend's Best Sales: H&M, Wayfair, Urban Outfitters & More

Stocksy
by Katherine Riley | Sat., Jun. 15, 2019 3:30 AM
Who doesn't love a good sale? We've rounded up this weekend's best deals with deep discounts. So get to it—happy shopping!
American Eagle
SHOP NOW: All tops are buy one get one 50% off, and all AE jeans and shorts are 25%-50% off.
Anthropologie Home
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off all home items: candles, decor, furniture, bedding, kitchen and more.
Asos
SHOP NOW: Up to 60% off your favorite brands like Adidas, Asos Design, Calvin Klein, Monki, New Look, Nike, River Island and South Beach.
Barneys New York
SHOP NOW: Take up to 60% off your favorite designer collections: Alaïa, Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Helmut Lang, Lanvin, Marni, Maison Margiela, The Row and more.
Bed Bath & Beyond
SHOP NOW: Explore BBB's $39.99 Bedding Deals sale: From pillows to comforter sets, it's all under $40, folks.
Express
SHOP NOW: Take an extra 30% off clearance items for a total of 60% off.
Farfetch
SHOP NOW: Over 6,000 items are now 60% off. Score an extra 30% off sale with code JX30, running June 10-16.
H&M
SHOP NOW: Save up to 60% off at their Summer Sale.
New Balance
SHOP NOW: It's NB's Semi-Annual sale! Get $10 off $75 plus free shipping with code DAD19.
Overstock
SHOP NOW: Take an extra 20% select items during their Summer Savings Blowout.
Topshop
SHOP NOW: Over 1,200 items all up to 50% off.
Urban Outfitters
SHOP NOW: Check out more than 300 dresses and rompers all under $40.
Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Save up to 75% off at their 72-hour Clearance Sale, running June 15-18.
