This Weekend's Best Sales: H&M, Wayfair, Urban Outfitters & More

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Sat., Jun. 15, 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Shopping, Sale

Stocksy

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who doesn't love a good sale? We've rounded up this weekend's best deals with deep discounts. So get to it—happy shopping!

American Eagle
SHOP NOW: All tops are buy one get one 50% off, and all AE jeans and shorts are 25%-50% off.

Anthropologie Home
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off all home items: candles, decor, furniture, bedding, kitchen and more.

Asos
SHOP NOW: Up to 60% off your favorite brands like Adidas, Asos Design, Calvin Klein, Monki, New Look, Nike, River Island and South Beach.

Barneys New York
SHOP NOW: Take up to 60% off your favorite designer collections: Alaïa, Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Helmut Lang, Lanvin, Marni, Maison Margiela, The Row and more.

Read

5 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That Won't Look Last-Minute

Bed Bath & Beyond
SHOP NOW: Explore BBB's $39.99 Bedding Deals sale: From pillows to comforter sets, it's all under $40, folks.

Express  
SHOP NOW: Take an extra 30% off clearance items for a total of 60% off.

Farfetch  
SHOP NOW: Over 6,000 items are now 60% off. Score an extra 30% off sale with code JX30, running June 10-16. 

Read

Accio Shoes! Harry Potter x Vans Collection Is Here

H&M  
SHOP NOW: Save up to 60% off at their Summer Sale.

New Balance
SHOP NOW: It's NB's Semi-Annual sale! Get $10 off $75 plus free shipping with code DAD19.

Overstock
SHOP NOW: Take an extra 20% select items during their Summer Savings Blowout.

Read

Shop Your June 2019 Horoscope!

Topshop
SHOP NOW: Over 1,200 items all up to 50% off.

Urban Outfitters
SHOP NOW: Check out more than 300 dresses and rompers all under $40.

Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Save up to 75% off at their 72-hour Clearance Sale, running June 15-18.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Stonewall Inn, Pride 2019

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

E-Commerce: Father's Day 2019

13 Stylish Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Will Actually Want to Wear

E-Comm: Selena Gomez x Puma

Score Big at This Puma Flash Sale!

E-Comm: Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani Always Has This 1 Beauty Product in Her Bag

ESC: Issa Rae

Issa Rae's Best Looks

Reba McEntire, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Reba McEntire's Best Looks

Mandy Moore, Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Mandy Moore's Best Looks

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.