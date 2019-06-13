You Have to See Chris Evans' Sexy Birthday Gift to Fans

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 11:12 AM
Chris Evans is the gift that keeps on giving!
The Marvel star may be celebrating his 38th birthday today. But fortunately for fans, the beloved actor wanted to gift us with an amazing throwback Thursday.
"Loving all the birthday wishes!! This is my gift in return," he shared on Twitter before revealing a classic headshot. "This is the crown jewel."
Perhaps it's that seductive look he's giving to the camera. Maybe it's the Sean John track suit. Whatever the case may be, we are loving the #TBT.
"It's amazing I'm even alive given my knack for making the absolute worst decisions imaginable," Chris joked in his tweet that has been shared more than 19,000 times.
Because he is so well liked and respected in Hollywood, it's no surprise that Chris is receiving plenty of love from his famous friends.
Earlier in the day, Robert Downey Jr. took to social media and wished his famous co-star a great day.
"Happy birthday to America's a--," he joked on Twitter. "The world's a better place, and I owe you a kiss on the cheek! @ChrisEvans."
Mark Ruffalo added, "Happiest of birthdays to the fantastic @ChrisEvans. Love you, Bro. Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today!"
As for what Chris has lined up for the next 12 months, anticipation is building for his upcoming Apple TV miniseries titled Defending Jacob. It's based on the novel of the same name by William Landay.
Until then, the actor will continue to soak in all the love he is feeling from friends and fans alike.
"Thank you all for the amazing birthday wishes!!" he added on Twitter. "Some of them are really cracking me up!"
Kim Kardashian Returns to the White House to Discuss Prison Reform: ''I Wanted to Do the Right Thing''
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?