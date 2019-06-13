She's Kate Middleton TV star!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is making a surprise appearance on Thursday on the popular, long-running BBC kids' show Blue Peter, where she launched a royal garden competition, which encourages kids to design a sculpture that will in September be placed in the Royal Horticultural Society's garden at Wisley in England, inside a specific one inspired by the "Back to Nature" garden she had designed for the Chelsea Flower Show.

On the TV program, Kate played with a group of children, joining them in "pond-dipping," or examining wildlife in a pond.

"We're all ready to do a bit of pond-dipping," host Lindsay Russell says.

"Brilliant," says Kate, who dressed in a Taylor London khaki utility jacket and black pants.

When asked if she has ever pond-dipped before, the duchess says the activity is "massively up my street."

Kate kneels down with the kids and chats with them as they fling small nets into the murky water and catch tadpoles and a newt.