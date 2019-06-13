Meryl Streep, you may have heard of her, she's got eight Golden Globes, three Oscars (and 21 nominations), three Emmys and countless other accolades. A woman like Streep just doesn't "do" TV. The material has to be something special, like Angels in America or Holocaust. And now Big Little Lies.

Streep is basically one of the reasons why the HBO miniseries returned for a second season. She plays Mary Louise Wright, mother-in-law to Celeste (Nicole Kidman), mother of the dead rapist and abuser Perry (Alexander Skarsgård). In a roundtable discussion posted by HBO, Streep revealed what really attracted her to the series.