Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 6:49 AM
Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images
Well played, John Krasinski!
The 39-year-old actor cheered on the Boston Bruins during game seven of the Stanley Cup Final. However, his former castmate from The Office, Jenna Fischer, was rooting for the St. Louis Blues.
While the Jim and Pam co-stars have been bantering back and forth on Twitter throughout the tournament, Krasinski took this friendly feud to a whole new level on Wednesday by tweeting a video with David Denman. As fans will recall, Denman played Roy, who Pam almost married before tying the knot with Jim.
"Jenna Fischer, I know we've been having our ups and downs recently. I just wanted to say, I'm really sorry you're not here. This is your seat right here, and I was really bummed that you couldn't make it," Krasinski said from the TD Garden in Boston before having Denman sit down next to him. "But listen: Honestly, let's just have the best team win….Both teams have been playing incredibly well, and I think it's just an exciting series for hockey…And I just think, at the end of the day, it's about hockey [and] it's about hockey fans."
After Denman said a quick hello, Krasinski gave a smug smile to the camera.
The little jab has a deep connection to The Office's storyline. In one episode, Pam described her worst first date and recalled how Roy abandoned her at a hockey game.
Of course, Fischer picked up on the joke and left a playful reply.
"Ha. Ha. Ha. Well played. Just be careful he doesn't leave you at the game," she responded. "#GoBlues @NHL @David_Denman."
Denman wasn't the only former cast member to weigh in on the rivalry. Steve Carell, who played their boss Michael, also let his allegiance be known by sharing a picture of himself wearing a Bruins cap.
"Steve!!! Not you too!!" Fischer wrote after retweeting the pic.
It all comes down to tonight. Game 7. #LetsGoBlues #StanleyCup #Gloria #TeamPam @StLouisBlues @NHL @johnkrasinski pic.twitter.com/smGBAAi4t8— Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) June 12, 2019
In the end, it was Fischer who got the last laugh. The Blues beat the Bruins four to one.
The actress celebrated the victory by posting a picture of herself decorating a cake with the name of the team's song, "Gloria," on the top.
"Yeah! Ha. Ha. John Krasinski, I got my ‘Gloria' cake, and I'm going to eat it, too," she said.
View this post on Instagram
Gloria!!! Blues Win the Stanley Cup!!! Sound On!! @stlouisblues @nhl @johnkrasinski
A post shared by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer) on
While Krasinski congratulated her team on the win, he gave her a warning: "Next time Fischer... next time."
Jim and Pam forever!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?