How Dead to Me Came to Be & What's to Come

By this point, you've likely fallen in love with Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) of Netflix's Dead To Me.

The BFFs hit a bit of a rough patch as Jen learned that Judy was the one who hit her husband with her car, but at the very end of the season, it seemed they were united once again, staring into the pool at the dead floating body of Judy's ex, Steve (James Marsden).

Netflix has since very kindly renewed the show for a second season, meaning we'll get to see the pair navigate yet another secret and more complicated and messy grief on everybody's part.