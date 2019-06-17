by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 3:00 AM
Last season on Teen Mom OG, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell were not in the best place.
While the couple had always experienced a few ups and downs in their relationship, the cameras couldn't help but capture a love story that needed some serious care.
"If someone were to ask me if I'm happy in my marriage, I would say absolutely not," Tyler confessed to his therapist. "And I haven't been for a couple of years."
In a November episode of Teen Mom OG, the couple decided to participate in a one-month trial separation where they live separately, but don't see other people.
Fast-forward to today and all signs point to a couple stronger than ever with no regrets.
"Our relationship, I feel like we're always strong. I think that we just go through bumps and it makes you stronger as a couple too, but yeah, we're in a really good place," Catelynn shared with E! News earlier this month. "Him and I, when we went through that trial separation period or whatever, we worked a lot on ourselves as individuals, but also ourselves as a couple. I learned a lot of things for myself during that period of time in my life."
During last week's season premiere of Teen Mom OG, both Tyler and Catelynn spoke candidly about the steps they took to improve their relationship.
For Catelynn, she grew more independent while focusing on therapy. As for Tyler, he was vigilant with therapy, meditation and working out.
"For the first week, it was like alright and then the second week was like alright I miss my wife. I'll never not take time for myself again. I'll never put myself on the back burner ever again and this has taught me that," Tyler shared on Teen Mom OG. "Part of my duty is to be good for Catelynn, be good for my family. I got to be good too. It was the right thing to do."
While many viewers were concerned when they first heard the word "separation" last year, both Tyler and Catelynn assure fans that it wasn't as serious as it sounds.
Throughout the 30 days, the couple would see each other almost every day. They also would spend plenty of time together with their daughter Novalee.
"I think the biggest misconception people had about the trial separation was that like, 'Oh my God, since you're gonna live separate and do this then you're automatically going to get a divorce, or you're automatically gonna want to see other people and it wasn't even like that," Catelynn told E! News. "I feel like when we said the word 'separation' people blew it out of proportion of what it really was. It wasn't as severe as how people were thinking it was."
At the same time, there's no denying the fact that work had to be done to ensure a stronger and brighter future ahead.
Despite some initial hesitation, Catelynn says she ended up with a fresh new perspective about her husband of almost four years.
"I think it was good for me, looking back on it now, realizing if he ends up wanting to divorce me, then I guess whatever. I'll be sad but I don't f--king need you," she shared on the season premiere. "I could do this on my own. If you were to leave, I could be a bad a-- mom and not even give a s--t. I want you forever but I don't need you."
Luckily, the duo is united as they expand their family once again. On tonight's new episode, the couple will welcome their daughter named Vaeda Luma. And if you ask their closest friends, these two are on the right path.
"You guys are forever," Amber Portwood gushed to her co-star during our E! News interview. Catelynn replied, "Yah, I think so."
"Life isn't peaches and creams that's for sure," Catelynn added in a November 2018 episode. "I mean for God's sake, we were 16 when we gave away our own flesh and blood and we made it through that. I always said if we can make it through that, we can make it through anything."
A special episode of Teen Mom OG airs tonight at 8 p.m. on MTV before the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
