Last season on Teen Mom OG, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell were not in the best place.

While the couple had always experienced a few ups and downs in their relationship, the cameras couldn't help but capture a love story that needed some serious care.

"If someone were to ask me if I'm happy in my marriage, I would say absolutely not," Tyler confessed to his therapist. "And I haven't been for a couple of years."

In a November episode of Teen Mom OG, the couple decided to participate in a one-month trial separation where they live separately, but don't see other people.

Fast-forward to today and all signs point to a couple stronger than ever with no regrets.