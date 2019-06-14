6 Times Brie Larson Was a Real-Life Superhero

Sure, you've seen Brie Larson take on the bad guys onscreen, but did you know the actress is a super-hero in real life, too?

The 29-year-old Oscar winner is nominated for a 2019 MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Hero her role of Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in the film Captain Marvel. She and co-star Gemma Chan are also nominated for Best Fight.

She's gained the respect of fans with not only her acting, but also her generosity, good deeds and use of her celebrity platform to promote causes such as female empowerment and equality. In addition, Larson, who won a Best Actress Oscar in 2016 for her portrayal of a rape survivor in Room, is a vocal advocate for sexual assault survivors.