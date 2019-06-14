6 Times Brie Larson Was a Real-Life Superhero

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 14, 2019 5:00 AM
Sure, you've seen Brie Larson take on the bad guys onscreen, but did you know the actress is a super-hero in real life, too?
The 29-year-old Oscar winner is nominated for a 2019 MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Hero her role of Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in the film Captain Marvel. She and co-star Gemma Chan are also nominated for Best Fight.
She's gained the respect of fans with not only her acting, but also her generosity, good deeds and use of her celebrity platform to promote causes such as female empowerment and equality. In addition, Larson, who won a Best Actress Oscar in 2016 for her portrayal of a rape survivor in Room, is a vocal advocate for sexual assault survivors.
At the Captain Marvel premiere in London in February 2019, Larson met a young girl dressed up as her character. She chatted with her and the two posed together on the red carpet with the actress' co-stars. Photos were shared on Marvel UK & Ireland's Twitter page, and Larson retweeted the post and wrote, "She's my hero!"
At the 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards, Larson was honored with he Crystal Award for Excellence in Film. During her acceptance speech, she talked about a USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism study that found that women and people of color were not well represented in the the film critic and reviewer scene.
"So you're probably thinking right now, "Wow that super doesn't represent the country that I live in,' and that's because that's true," she said. "This is a huge disconnect from the U.S. population breakdown of 30% white men, 30% white women, 20% men of color, and 20% women of color."
In April 2019, Larson and her Avengers: Endgame co-stars united at Disney California Adventure Park to co-present a $5 million donation to children's hospitals across the country, via the Avengers Universe Unites campaign.
The actress is an advocate for sexual assault survivors, and won a Best Actress Oscar in 2016 for her portrayal of a rape survivor in Room. A year later, she presented an Oscar to Casey Affleck, who was once sued for alleged sexual harassment. She appeared reluctant about handing him the statuette and did not clap for him.
Affleck had denied the harassment claims and he and the plaintiffs settled the matter out of court.
In April 2019, Larson and the rest of the Avengers: Endgame cast, as well as cancer survivors, were featured together in PSAs and posters for Stand Up to Cancer, a charitable program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation. Tagline: "Inside, we are all heroes. Together, we are one POWERFUL movement."
