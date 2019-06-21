See Regina Hall's Best Style Moments of All Time

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 21, 2019 3:00 AM
Regina Hall will host the 2019 BET Awards this weekend!
That's right! The Little actress will take the stage for the hosting duties on Sunday, June 23. In addition to hosting the show, Hall has also been nominated for the Best Actress award alongside her co-star Issa Rae, as well as Regina King, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish and Viola Davis. Hall and Rae's Little co-star, Marsai Martin, is also nominated at the ceremony for the YoungStars Award. She received the nod alongside Caleb Mclaughlin, Lyric Ross, Michael Rainey Jr., and Miles Brown.
In celebration of the upcoming award show, we're taking a trip down fashion lane with Hall. The stylish actress knows how to rock an outfit, whether she's at a star-studded event or simply out and about.
So, before we see all of the stars hit the red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards, let's take a look at Hall's style evolution over the years!
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The actress strikes a pose at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, Calif.
SPE, Inc./Eric Charbonneau
For the Think Like a Man Too premiere in June 2014, Hall stunned in this matching jacket and shorts ensemble.
Allen Berezovsky/ Getty Images
Hall turned heads in this gorgeous cut-out dress at the 2016 BET Awards.
Article continues below
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
The following year, Hall had cameras flashing as she arrived in an aqua blue one-shoulder dress.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The actress looked beautiful as she attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party in this Tadashi Shoji design.
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
At the 2018 BET Awards, Hall smiled for cameras in this yellow strapless dress.
Article continues below
George Pimentel/Getty Images
While attending the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party, Hall hit the carpet in this gorgeous Georges Chakra halter dress.
BACKGRID CITY New York STATE/PROVINCE NY COUNTRY UNITED STATES CREDIT BACKGRID
The Girls Trip star makes the sidewalk look like a red carpet in this dress and jacket combination.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Hall attended the 2019 Met Gala, which had a "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, in a Gucci x Dapper Dan design. You can find out the inspiration behind her Met Gala look HERE!
Article continues below
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
How beautiful does Hall look in this high-waisted skirt and matching button-up shirt?
The 2019 BET Awards will air on Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?