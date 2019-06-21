See Regina Hall's Best Style Moments of All Time

Regina Hall will host the 2019 BET Awards this weekend!

That's right! The Little actress will take the stage for the hosting duties on Sunday, June 23. In addition to hosting the show, Hall has also been nominated for the Best Actress award alongside her co-star Issa Rae, as well as Regina King, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish and Viola Davis. Hall and Rae's Little co-star, Marsai Martin, is also nominated at the ceremony for the YoungStars Award. She received the nod alongside Caleb Mclaughlin, Lyric Ross, Michael Rainey Jr., and Miles Brown.

In celebration of the upcoming award show, we're taking a trip down fashion lane with Hall. The stylish actress knows how to rock an outfit, whether she's at a star-studded event or simply out and about.