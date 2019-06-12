Runner Gabriele Grunewald Dead at 32 After Cancer Battle

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 1:10 PM
Gabriele Grunewald has passed away at the age of 32.
After battling cancer for over a decade, the U.S. runner and Olympic hopeful died on Tuesday evening. Gabriele's husband, Justin Grunewald, shared the heartbreaking news of her death on Instagram.
"At 7:52 I said 'I can't wait until I get to see you again' to my hero, my best friend, my inspiration, my wife," Justin wrote alongside photos of him and Gabriele running together. "@gigrunewald I always felt like the Robin to your Batman and I know I will never be able to fill this gaping hole in my heart or fill the shoes you have left behind. Your family loves you dearly as do your friends."
Justin went on to mention their pal, Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines, and how he helped in her battle via his #chipinchallenge.
"When @chipgaines made the final push in his #chipinchallenge I could feel your happiness building and could also see that this made you ready to head up to heaven," Justin wrote. "Chip thanks for helping her to go up so peacefully with no suffering."
"To everyone else from all ends of the earth, Gabriele heard your messages and was so deeply moved. She wants you to stay brave and keep all the hope in the world," Justin concluded his post. "Thanks for helping keep her brave in her time of need."
Our thoughts are with Gabriele's family during this heartbreaking time.
