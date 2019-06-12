Luke Perry's daughter took to Instagram early on Wednesday to again pay tribute to her late father.

The Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 actor died in March at age 52 after suffering a stroke. Luke was survived by daughter Sophie Perry, who recently turned 19, son Jack Perry, 21, their and his ex-wife Rachel "Minnie" Sharp, his fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, and other family members.

Sophie posted childhood photos of her with Luke, including a pic of him holding her as a baby and a photo of her as a toddler sitting in a chair beside him.

"I love you," she wrote.

The pics were posted four days before Father's Day.