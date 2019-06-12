Chris Pratt may have partied a little too hard at his wedding...at the dessert table.

The 39-year-old Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star married Katherine Schwarzenegger the 29-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, in Montecito, California on Saturday.

Sports broadcaster and trainer Jay Glazer posted on his Instagram Story on Tuesday a video of him and Chris.

"My dude got married this weekend, already working out at the gym," he said. "You look like a totally different guy."

""Yeah, that's what 12 pounds of wedding cake will do to you," Chris joked.

"God is good. God heals the broken heart," he said.