by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 11:59 AM
Is the story of Luke Parker and Hannah Brown over on The Bachelorette? E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, June 17 episode of ABC's hit reality show and it looks like this could be the end of the line for Luke after Hannah tells him she can't give him the rose.
"So, is this it? Does that mean I go home tonight?" Luke asks.
"Yes," she says. "I can't keep making excuses for him."
But did you really think Luke would go home that easily?
"I need to fight for her," he says. "I don't want to go home."
The pressure seems to be getting to Hannah. After saying she's about to scream in Luke's face, she tells her remaining suitors that "at this point, I don't want to do this."
In another promo for the upcoming episode, Hannah says how frustrated she is and tells her men she feels defeated. There are then quick shots of host Chris Harrison consoling her.
"I need to know what you're still in this and you're capable of being in this," the host asks her.
The answer is, yes, obviously, but not without some drama it seems.
In an interview with E! News, Chris Harrison teased how the drama amongst and created by the men on the show impacts the whole journey.
"There's gonna be villains, and it's not your typical villain," he said. "It's not the typical bad guy that's like a flash in the pan and goes away—although there are those too...What really creates the drama, what really drives this entire season and may dictate how this ends for Hannah and kind of reflects and affects the rest of her life is the drama lasts, and it's about people she cares about. It's not just oh here's the bad guy, he's gone. This thing festers and has to deal with the entire kind of undertone to the season. So that's what's really going to shape the season, and what I think people are going to take away."
The Bachelorette airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
