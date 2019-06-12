Is the story of Luke Parker and Hannah Brown over on The Bachelorette? E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, June 17 episode of ABC's hit reality show and it looks like this could be the end of the line for Luke after Hannah tells him she can't give him the rose.

"So, is this it? Does that mean I go home tonight?" Luke asks.

"Yes," she says. "I can't keep making excuses for him."

But did you really think Luke would go home that easily?

"I need to fight for her," he says. "I don't want to go home."