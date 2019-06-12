Have mercy! John Stamos is showing off his Beverly Hills home, which is currently available for $5.8 million!

The Fuller House star, with the help of 14-month-old son Billy Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh, is taking fans on a tour of the two-bedroom abode. In a new feature for Architectural Digest, published Wednesday, Stamos lets cameras into the Spanish-style residence, which he originally purchased as a bachelor pad in 2005.

"This place is more 'me' than any other house that I've lived in, starting with the bones of it, which are grounded and old-school," Stamos tells AD. "I was able to start as a bachelor and, then, marriage and the kid. I even got married on the property, so it just represents a lot of changes throughout my life."