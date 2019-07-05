Girls of summer, this one's for you!

Today is National Bikini Day and basically it means summer is in full bloom...in case you didn't already know it.

Whether you rock an itsy, bitsy, teenie weenie, yellow polka dot bikini or are all about sleek black one-piece suits, this holiday is for anyone and everyone who loves to hit the beach or the pool in their bikini.

Now that you've made it through the 4th of July, it's time to get into full summer mode and break out all of your best suits for National Bikini Day and for the next few months.

You can wear a cheetah two-piece or a high-waisted retro look or a sexy one-piece perfect for swimming or lounging by the pool. Or, you can go for a string bikini or bandeau look that will give you tan lines you won't regret later.

No matter what look you like it's time to celebrate our new favorite holiday...while getting some sun and showing off your favorite suit.