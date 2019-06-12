YouTuber David Dobrik Files For Divorce From BFF's Mom 1 Month After Wedding

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 11:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lorraine Nash, David Dobrik

Instagram

Some marriages just don't last forever.

E! News can confirm that YouTube star David Dobrik is legally calling it quits with his wife of one month, Lorraine Nash. In May, David took to social media to announce he'd tied the knot with Lorraine, the mother of his friend and fellow YouTube star Jason Nash.

"Last night I became my best friends stepfather by marrying his mother," he wrote on Instagram along with a picture of the duo in wedding attire. "So grateful for this opportunity. I'll treat you as my own. Love you Jason, now go take out the trash it's stinking up our living room."

He also explained to his fans on Twitter, "My friend told me I would never find love and get married. So I flew to his moms house and married her on the spot. Now that same friend is my stepson. True love always wins."

Watch

YouTuber David Dobrik Spills on Kylie Jenner Collaboration

While many fans believed it was a joke, David also posted a video of the proposal and the Las Vegas wedding on YouTube.

In the video, David flew to Boston to propose to Lorraine, explaining he wanted to be Jason's stepdad.

"That would be hysterical," Lorraine replied, agreeing to fly to Las Vegas to get married.

But, it appears that things are over between David and Lorraine, because the 22-year-old YouTube star has filed for divorce. E! News has obtained the court documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, June 11, which show David's petition for the dissolution of marriage.

David has not yet commented on his divorce filing.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ YouTube , Divorces , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Millie Bobby Brown

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Luke Parker, The Bachelorette

Is The Bachelorette Saga of Luke Parker and Hannah Brown Over?

How Rihanna Sparked Donald Trump's 1st Twitter 'Like' in Years

Khloe Kardashian Denies Tristan Cheated on Pregnant Ex With Her

Anna, Elsa, Frozen 2

Kristen Bell and Stephen Colbert Spur Fans To Suggest Hilarious Alternative Frozen 2 Titles

Wendy Williams, Marc Tomblin

Wendy Williams Becomes a Hot Topic After Stepping Out With 27-Year-Old Felon

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Everything We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Trip to Africa

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.