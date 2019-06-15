Remember when North West landed her first solo magazine cover? What about the time she joined the gospel choir at Kanye West's Sunday Services? Or starred in her own rendition of the "Old Town Road" video and promptly went viral (for the umpteenth time)?

It's no secret Kim Kardashian's oldest has accomplished a heck of a lot, and all before her sixth birthday! So being that today, June 15, marks North's official b-day, we want to celebrate with a proud nod to these last six years—and more specifically, the adorable, impressive and generally heartwarming moments she's gifted us during them.