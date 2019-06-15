Happy Birthday, North West! Look Back at 6 Years of Adorable (& Fashionable!) Pics Starring Kim Kardashian's Daughter

Remember when North West landed her first solo magazine cover? What about the time she joined the gospel choir at Kanye West's Sunday Services? Or starred in her own rendition of the "Old Town Road" video and promptly went viral (for the umpteenth time)?

It's no secret Kim Kardashian's oldest has accomplished a heck of a lot, and all before her sixth birthday! So being that today, June 15, marks North's official b-day, we want to celebrate with a proud nod to these last six years—and more specifically, the adorable, impressive and generally heartwarming moments she's gifted us during them.

Check out the photos below to take a fashionable, nostalgic and seriously cute stroll down memory lane with the birthday girl on her special day!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

North West, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Family Fittings

Nori helps out during mommy's Dolce & Gabbana fitting. "Thank you Domenico! I hope North was a good assistant (swipe)," Kim posted.

North West

Instagram

Glam Squad

Just like mommy! Kim shared this precious pic of North in the glam chair on Instagram.

North West

Twitter

Hand-Me-Downs

North West looked ready for the runway after putting on her mom's clothes. Everything was going great, until...

North West

Twitter

Sorry, North

"Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn't wear my boots," Kim captioned the pics. LOL!

Kim Kardashian, North West, JoJo Siwa

Instagram

"Best Day Ever"

North films a YouTube video with her icon, JoJo Siwa, where the new BFFs make glittery slime, play hide-and-seek and have a dance party.

Kim Kardashian, North West

Instagram

Jet Settin'

Kim and North enjoy play time during a trip to Montreal.

Kanye West, North West

Instagram

Dreaming on Daddy

"She was actually sleeping like this for a good 30 minutes," Kim posted of North dreaming atop her daddy's head.

Kim Kardashian, North West

Twitter

Model Behavior

"Me & my bff! North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you! I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she's perfect!"

North West, Kanye West

Instagram

Father Daughter Moment

In honor of Father's Day, Kim shared this heartwarming pic of North and Kanye from the little one's 5th birthday party.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Instagram

A Birthday Message for North

Alongside this pic, Kim had the sweetest message for North on her 5th birthday. "My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I'm so honored to be your mom Northie," Kim wrote. "You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can't believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl! P.S. Now that you're 5, don't you think it's the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!"

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West

Instagram

Sibling Bonding

It seems North has taken to her big sister role, as she was all smiles in this pic with mom Kim Kardashian, brother Saint West, and sister Chicago West!

North West, Penelope Disick, Birthday, Unicorn

Instagram

A Joint Birthday Bash

North and cousin Penelope Disick transformed into Unicorns for their joint birthday bash in June of 2018!

North West, Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram

Pool Party Fun

North and Penelope swam their little hearts out at their Unicorn themed birthday party!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Wyoming

Instagram

Family Outing in Wyoming

North enjoyed the nature in Wyoming while in the Equality state with dad Kanye West, mom Kim Kardashian, and others.

North West, Kanye West, Singing, Twitter

Twitter

Just Like Dad

Kanye proved his oldest child is his biggest fan by sharing a video of the five-year-old singing the chorus of Make No Mistake!

North West, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Kim's Mini-Me

North knows how to strike a pose while taking a selfie with her famous mom!

North West, Instagram

E!

BFFs

"BFF's @tracyromulus How cute is Ryan wearing @thekidssupply slip dress and choker & @akidbrand slides #RyanxNorth," Kim captioned this cute pic.

North West, Instagram

E!

Taking in the View

Nori gazes at the ocean during a weekend trip to Malibu.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Instagram

Cheese!

North flashes a giant smile while posing with mama.

North West, Instagram

Instagram

Tennis Time

Kim and North hit the tennis court in this adorable pic.

North West, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Shoe Stealer

Too cute! Kim posted this pic of North "wearing" her heeled boots with the caption, "Didn't think it would happen this soon...my baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste #Balenciaga."

Kim Kardashian, North West

Instagram

Braided Buddies

North, Penelope and Khloe all sport matching braids during a trip to Vail.

 

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West

Instagram

Family Fun Day

The Kardashian-Jenner clan enjoys a day at the museum.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Snapchat

Snapchat

All Smiles

North flashes a giant smile on Snapchat.

North West, Kim Kardashian, Snapchat

Snapchat

Snapchat Sweety

Kim posted a Snapchat video with, "She thinks it's Valentine's Day EVERYDAY."

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Caitlyn Jenner, Yeezy Season 3

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Yeezy Breezy

North strikes a pose at her dad's Yeezy fashion show.

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Yeezy Season 3

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Runway Ready

Kendall gives Nori a lift on the catwalk.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Kanye West, Christmas

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian

Christmas Eve Cheer

North poses with her mommy and daddy for an adorable Christmas Eve photo at the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas party.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Kanye West, Christmas

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian

Visiting With Santa Claus

Nori looks so happy while visiting Santa Claus at the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party.

Kardashian Christmas Card

instagram.com/teamkimye

Season's Greetings

North and her cousins, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, are the stars of the family's adorable 2015 christmas card.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Braided Looks

Instagram

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Little Nori and Kim Kardashian wear matching braids and fur jackets to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

Khloe Kardashian, North West, Christmas

Instagram

Mini Makeup Artist

So cute! North gives Auntie Koko a lipstick makeover in the cutest way possible.

North West, Car

Instagram

Beep Beep

North and pal Sophia Pippen are the coolest drivers in town.

Penelope Disick, North West

Instagram

Bedtime Buddies

BFFs North and P share a special moment after bath time. 

North West, Ballerina, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

E!

Ballerina Baby

Kim posted this cute photo with the caption, "My little ballerina."

North West, Penelope Disick, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Cute Cousins

Aunt "KoKo Loco" Instagrammed this cute pic of her "little ladies" Nori and Penelope posing with a copy of her book Strong Looks Better Naked.

North West, Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower

Instagram

Troop Leader

Kim Kardashian posted this adorable photo of North West at her Troop Beverly Hills-themed baby shower with the caption, "Our Troop Leader."

North West

Instagram

Pumpkin Pickin'

"bff's at the pumpkin patch," Kim shared with this adorable photo.

North West

Instagram

Pooped

After their big trip to the pumpkin patch, Kim shared this adorable pic with the caption, "Knocked out!"

North West, Ellen DeGeneres, My Little Pony

Instagram

Pony Playtime

Nori enjoyed some fun backstage with Ellen DeGeneres during a taping of her show.

North West, Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram

Family Fun

Auntie Khloé Kardashian shares a candid moment between Nori and Penelope in the great outdoors. 

North West, Kim Kardashian West, Instagram, Curly Hair

Instagram

Minnie Mouse

North hangs with her mama and flaunts her curls as she channels her favorite Disney character.

North West, Khloé Kardashian

Instagram

KoKo Kisses

North gives Auntie Khloé a smooch in this adorable pic.

North West, Instagram Pic

Instagram

Candy Girl

North is absolutely giddy about her sweet treat.

North West

Instagram, Kim Kardashian

Say Cheese!

North snaps a photo backstage at her dad's fashion show.

North West

Khloe Kardashian/Twitter

Off Center

North's giant sunglasses are falling off her face!

Kanye West, North West

Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Smooch

Nori gets a peck on the cheek from her daddy.

North West, Penelope Disick

Instagram

Keeping Cool

The adorable duo cool off on a hot day.

