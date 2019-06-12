Who's a good pup? If it's your dog, they could become Netflix stars.

The streaming platform announced Dogs, its documentary series about four-legged friends, will return for a second season. The series is all about the emotional bonds between pups and their humans and the new season will continue the inspirational journey trend. That's where you, dear reader, come in. The new season isn't in production yet, so viewers can submit their own dog's story for the chance to be featured in season two. Share your story using the tag @netflixdogs with #netflixdogstory on Instagram or Twitter.