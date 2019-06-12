It was a wonderful wedding weekend for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star and the 29-year-old author tied the knot on Saturday, June 8, at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. For the star-studded wedding, Chris and Katherine both donned custom Giorgio Armani designs. In newly released photos, Katherine and Chris can be seen enjoying their wedding day in their gorgeous looks. One picture shows the newlyweds sharing a kiss at their reception.

For the ceremony, Katherine wore a custom Armani Privé white crinoline lace bustier column gown elevated by a full skirt that extended into a lace train. The bride also selected a custom-created lace embroidered short veil, which was paired with the tulle veil once worn by her mom, Maria Shriver, on her wedding day to Katherine's dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Katherine also wore her grandmother's earrings and Armani Privé white satin heels for the special day.