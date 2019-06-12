Richard Madden left Game of Thrones at the end of season three in the bloody Red Wedding—and he basically couldn't be happier. The Robb Stark actor told Amy Adams at the time of his exit, he had spent five years in production on the acclaimed HBO fantasy drama.

"I died at the end of season three. It was such a hard thing to finish because from first pilot to my death was five years. But five years was a great time to be on the show. It helped me so much with my career and experience. I learned a lot from shooting 30 hours of television," he said in a conversation with Adams for Variety. "You really start to learn the trade doing that. And then I was thankful to leave it. The actors on it now must be 11 years into playing these characters. Give these guys some medals, because that is a marathon."