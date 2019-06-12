After nine seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards revealed a new aspect of her life: she had an eating disorder while growing up.

"It started when I was 17. I was on a TV show and they kept putting me in these big things, my boobs were big when I was young, my sisters were tiny and cute, everyone was blonde, blue-eyed and skinny. I said I don't like my wardrobe and they said, ‘Lose some weight and we'll put you in cuter wardrobe,'" Kyle told costars Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Girardi while on a trip to France.

"People would compliment me and the more they complemented me, the less I would eat. I would take V8 juice and put it in a bowl, heat it up and that was my food. I was 99 pounds. It was like that for years. I mean, I can remember times where I was like, ‘I'll only have six almonds today. That's all I'm going to have,'" Kyle continued. "I was very self-conscious."