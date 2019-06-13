Jill Bauer Says Goodbye to QVC After 25 Years: See Her Final Gift Picks

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Commerce Jill Bauer QVC

Facebook

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

After 25 years, Jill Bauer is saying goodbye to QVC.

One of the shopping network's most familiar faces hosted her final show Wednesday night. Complete with special surprises and appearances, the special three-hour telecast reminded viewers why Jill will be so missed.

"When I took this job 25 years ago, I would have never imagined it would be the ride that it became," Jill shared with viewers during her final words. "I got to spend time with all of you. You got me through some rough times. You were there celebrating my happy times and it has been an absolute honor spending that time and being invited into your home each and every single day."

She continued while holding back tears, "I saw a quote from Winnie the Pooh that said, 'How lucky am I that I have something so hard to say goodbye' and this has been a wonderful journey. Thank you."

While the night was filled with heartfelt moments, there was also plenty of time to shop.

Photos

Lori Greiner's Best Shark Tank QVC Products

From beauty items and jewelry to dessert and summer floats, Jill was able to showcase just some of the amazing products that have recently caught her eye. And it wouldn't be a Jill show without a few products for the home. After all, QVC is celebrating the woman behind "You're Home With Jill."

In case you missed the special farewell, take a look at just some of the products featured in Jill's final show.

E-Commerce Jill Bauer QVC, RLM Bronze 2 3/4" Openwork Drop Earrings

RLM by Robert Lee Morris.

Sculptural and dramatic, the stunning earrings from RLM by Robert Lee Morris feel right for dinner with the gals!

SHOP NOW: $64 $50 at QVC 

E-Commerce Jill Bauer QVC, G.I.L.I. by Jill Martin X FUNBOY Printed Lips Oversized Float

G.I.L.I. by Jill Martin X FUNBOY

Your summer isn't complete without an inflatable float. Pucker up and dive in before it sells out. 

SHOP NOW: $62 at QVC

E-Commerce Jill Bauer QVC, Mally Positive Radiance Lip Gloss Trio

Mally Beauty

Celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal promises her Positive Radiance Lip Gloss will be the perfect finishing touch to your look.

SHOP NOW: $33 $30 at QVC

Article continues below

E-Commerce Jill Bauer QVC, Junior's 5.25-lb Raspberry Lemon Tiramisu Layercake

Junior's

Who's hungry? Junior's 5.25-lb raspberry lemon tiramisu layercake brings warm-weather flavors to any table. 

SHOP NOW: $60 $55 at QVC

E-Commerce Jill Bauer QVC, 2 Velvet Damask Storage Ottomans

Casa Zeta-Jones

This set of two velvet damask storage ottomans will lend a luxurious look to any room in your house. 

SHOP NOW: $57 $31 at QVC

E-Commerce Jill Bauer QVC, philosophy back from the vault super-size shower gel duo

philosophy

Guess what's back?! Treat yourself to one of philosophy's most beloved gel scents, brought back just in time to celebrate 20 years of philosophy at QVC. Choose from red fishy or salt water taffy.

SHOP NOW: $48 $40 at QVC

Article continues below

E-Commerce Jill Bauer QVC, Calista Perfecter Pro Grip Heated Round Brush w/ Bag

Calista

Calling all beauty lovers! Smooth and tame hair while adding the appearance of volume, lift, wave and curl with the Calista Perfecter Pro or Perfecter Pro Plus.

SHOP NOW: $98 $89 at QVC

E-Commerce Jill Bauer QVC, Set of 2 Round Ruched Pillows

Casa Zeta Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones' throw pillows will breath new life into your living room or bedroom decor.

SHOP NOW: $32 $18 at QVC

And for those hoping to stay in touch with Jill, the QVC host advises fans to follow her new social media pages on Instagram and Facebook as she begins her "second act."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sutton Foster

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

E-Comm: Blazers to Rock With Denim Shorts, Chrissy Teigen, Kaia Gerber, Irina Shayk

Blazers to Rock With Denim Shorts

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

E-Comm: Celebs Wearing Tie-Dye, Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Ashley Graham

9 Tie-Dye Looks to Die For

E-Comm: 7 Unique Father's Day Gifts

7 Unique Father's Day Gifts to Surprise Dad

Naomi Campbell Finally Feels Comfortable With Her Body

E-Comm: Book Club Picks, Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager

June 2019 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Emma Watson & More

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.