Simon Cowell has made his Golden Buzzer choice for season 14 of America's Got Talent, and if you're wondering if we cried, we did. There's just something about that buzzer, man.

Cowell handed out the honor to 11 year-old Tyler Butler-Figueroa, an 11 year old cancer survivor who took up playing the violin to help deal with the kids who bullied him after he lost his hair due to chemotherapy.

"When I play the violin, it helps me forget about all the bad stuff," he said. "I just didn't want to be the kid with cancer. So now I'm the kid who plays the violin."

He then energetically performed Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger," and Cowell was clearly impressed.