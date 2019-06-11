Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Arquette Wears Her Red Carpet Gown 21 Years Later

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 7:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Courteney Cox, Coco Riley Arquette

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

As the saying goes, "everything old is new again."

And that couldn't be more true for Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco Arquette, who seem to be following that motto. The Friends actress shared an early throwback photo of herself, but for good reason: she showed a side-by-side of her 14-year-old daughter rocking her vintage dress from 1998.

"I'm not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later...," the 54-year-old brunette beauty shared on Instagram, along with a pic of her from the late '90s and one of her daughter wearing the hot number.

Like mother, like daughter!

As for the "oldie but a goodie?" The vintage piece is a purple peek-a-boo dress that's adorned with embroidered flowers and velvet trim straps. Cox actually wore the chic design at the Hollywood premiere of Snake Eyes.

Watch

Courteney Cox on Her Long-Distance Relationship With Johnny McDaid

She and her man at the time (and Coco's dad), David Arquette, attended the movie premiere together. Although, he opted for something a bit more flashy, wearing an all-red ensemble. From the fire-engine red silk button-down to the fiery paperboy cap, he didn't dress subtly.

The two tied the knot in 1999 and separated in 2010. However, their divorce was finalized in 2013 after 14 years of marriage.

Courteney is currently engaged to Johnny McDaid, one of the band members of Snow Patrol. They announced their engagement in 2014, but called it off a year later. However, in 2016, the pair reconciled and confirmed their relationship after walking the red carpet together.

As for the 47-year-old actor? He married Christina McLarty in 2015. Moreover, the couple shares two sons, Charlie West Arquette and Augustus Alexis Arquette.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Courteney Cox , Celeb Kids , Fashion , David Arquette , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Katherine Schwarzenegger

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

North West, Kim Kardashian, Runway Debut, L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show

North West Is Kim Kardashian's Mini-Me While Dressing Up in Her Faux Fur Coat

Judith Light, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Tony Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Slays at Murder Mystery Premiere: All the Times She's Killed the Fashion Game

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston's Best Looks

Selena Gomez, Cannes

Selena Gomez Redefines the "Little Black Dress" at The Dead Don't Die Premiere

Melania Trump

Melania Trump's Best Looks

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.