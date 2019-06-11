How Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Nightclub Reunion Really Went Down

Kylie Jenner is truly too blessed to be stressed.

While no one would blame the reality star for harboring ill-feelings towards Jordyn Woods, it seems the 21-year-old is making a sincere effort to move on from the drama. After all, with a successful company to run and a 1-year-old daughter to raise, Kylie has more important matters to think about.

This was proven when she and Woods crossed paths at their mutual friend Stassie Karanikolaou's birthday party. A source tells E! News that the former best friends exchanged pleasantries at the celebrations for Stassie's 22nd birthday party, which took place in a private room at Bootsy Bellows. According to the source, Kylie was mingling with their friend Jaden Smith when Jordyn made an appearance. "Jordyn arrived with a few girlfriends with her and immediately said hello to Jaden and Stassie. Kylie didn't avoid Jordyn at all and was very cordial," the source describes. "She said hello very briefly and they both smiled at each other."