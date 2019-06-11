by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 1:53 PM
When it comes to Pixar's Toy Story 4, Woody's catchphrase couldn't be more perfect: "Reach for the sky!"
The person who believes in that motto for the upcoming movie is none other than Tom Hanks, who voices the beloved cowboy toy. For the Oscar-winning star, he feels Toy Story 4 is up-to-par with the original three animated films. Speaking to E! News with the ensemble cast, the 62-year-old actor shares what fans can expect from the Pixar movie.
"What my kids want to know is 'Really, they're gonna try to equal, much less top the movie that came before... you sure about this, dad,'" Hanks explains of his kids' initial thoughts about the fourth installment of the franchise. "From what I've seen, yeah. We're gonna go after it."
After making his statement, co-stars Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Christina Hendricks, Tony Hale and Keanu Reeves all nod in agreement.
For newcomers Reeves, Hendricks and Hale, they say the experience on Toy Story 4 has been nothing but "amazing."
Disney/Pixar
The Veep actor jokes about what it was like joining the team. "There was a whole initiation process." Chiming in, the Good Girls star quips, "I was kidnapped in the middle of the night. I was taken in a van."
"It's dark, it's dark," Hale says.
For Keanu, he explains how much fun it was to be part of the Pixar film. "I had a wonderful character. For me, it's really great to be here. I got to watch the film and hear the performances that were really so special."
However, Allen points out his performance of Buzz Lightyear has become so well-known that it "confuses" children when they hear him speak.
"My little one's 10 now, and she just doesn't understand that dad is Buzz Lightyear. It's very confusing for children," he shares. "It looks like I ate Buzz Lightyear because I'll talk in his voice and they'll go, 'That ugly man ate Buzz Lightyear.'"
In fact, he recalls the one time a kid said that to him. "I actually had it happen in an elevator. A lady says do 'The infinity thing' [because her] kid was misbehaving, and I did 'To infinity and beyond,' and the kid screamed out loud 'That ugly man ate Buzz Lightyear,' so you don't want to do the voices around children. It is confusing for the young ones, but my kids love it."
The upcoming Pixar film is set to hit theaters on June 20. To see the cast talk about Toy Story 4, watch our interview above!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?