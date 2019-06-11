BRAND NEW
Kourtney Kardashian Debuts New Poosh Water Bottle for a Good Cause

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 1:25 PM

Kourtney Kardashian Partners with S&amp;rsquo;well for Poosh Collaboration

Bottle Images Credit: Katie Levine / @katie_levine_, Kourtney Image Credit: Courtesy of Poosh

Kourtney Kardashian is using her platform for a good cause.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has partnered with S'well to create a stylish alternative to drinking from plastic water bottles.

According to a 2017 study published by The Guardian, one million plastic bottles are bought around the world every minute and this number will reportedly increase another 20 percent by 2021.

To help limit the number of water bottles that end up in landfills, the reality star is selling a limited-edition version of S'well's stainless steel water bottle via her lifestyle brand Poosh.

The 17 oz bottle can hold cold beverages up to 24 hours and hot beverages up to 12. It also features a durable "stone-like texture for added grip" and is BPA free. The bottle costs $40, and $20 from each sale of the exclusive product will be donated to Oceana, a non-profit organization that works to protect the world's oceans.

Watch

Kourtney Kardashian's 5 Most Shocking Moments

"Protecting our planet is more important now than ever. I want to do my part to make sure that our children have a beautiful world for years to come," Kourtney said via a press release. "We all have to take responsibility for our contribution—with each plastic bottle we use and throw away, we're adding to an overwhelming funnel of pollution that goes into our oceans and destroys the environment. I've committed myself to removing all plastic water bottles from my home. Everyone that comes to my house is given a glass or S'well bottle to use, which was why I was so excited to partner with them for this launch. If everyone made the switch to reusable bottles, we could start to heal our world."

This move should come as no surprise to Kourtney's fans. As they'll recall, Kourtney worked with Environmental Working Group president Ken Cook last year and spoke to congressional leaders about updating cosmetic legislation to make beauty products safer.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

