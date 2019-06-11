Kourtney Kardashian Debuts New Poosh Water Bottle for a Good Cause

Kourtney Kardashian is using her platform for a good cause.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has partnered with S'well to create a stylish alternative to drinking from plastic water bottles.

According to a 2017 study published by The Guardian, one million plastic bottles are bought around the world every minute and this number will reportedly increase another 20 percent by 2021.

To help limit the number of water bottles that end up in landfills, the reality star is selling a limited-edition version of S'well's stainless steel water bottle via her lifestyle brand Poosh.

The 17 oz bottle can hold cold beverages up to 24 hours and hot beverages up to 12. It also features a durable "stone-like texture for added grip" and is BPA free. The bottle costs $40, and $20 from each sale of the exclusive product will be donated to Oceana, a non-profit organization that works to protect the world's oceans.